From criticism to curiosity: How BJP’s manifesto grabbed eyeballs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an election season dominated by long, text-cluttered manifestos, the NDA has thrown a curveball. Its Thiruvananthapuram corporation manifesto, released on November 30, has become one of the most talked-about campaign documents in the city — not for its content alone, but for its strikingly unconventional, infographic-driven design that looks more like a colourful route map than a political pledge sheet.

The moment the pamphlet is opened, voters are greeted with a bright roadmap graphic winding across the pages, carrying the party’s promises like pit stops on a journey to 2030.

Instead of marathon paragraphs, the BJP also presented its core commitments in seven punchy, quick-read boxes — a format insiders say was crafted to make the manifesto instantly readable. But what truly propelled the manifesto into public conversation was not its visuals alone — it was the opposition’s furious reaction to a single line: the BJP’s proposal that Thiruvananthapuram could be pitched as one of the event venues of the 2036 Olympics.

“We have mentioned that we would request the Centre to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the event venues for the 2036 Olympics,” a senior BJP leader overseeing campaign coordination said.

“But the UDF and LDF went after us aggressively on this proposal. Ironically, that made our manifesto go viral. Everywhere we went, people asked us to show them our Olympics proposal and we’d pull out the pamphlet.” Even ground-level BJP workers admit the new look caught them off guard. “We didn’t expect this level of excitement. People look at the design first, then start asking questions about the Olympics,” a party volunteer said.

Party sources said that BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar personally pushed for the clean, modern format, insisting that the voter should understand the party’s priorities “in one glance.”