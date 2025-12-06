Illegal flex boards mar green election campaign in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s green election initiative is under strain as widespread use of prohibited campaign materials, especially polycotton, continues unabated despite stringent restrictions. With parties relying heavily on polycotton for campaigning, the state government has launched an extensive enforcement campaign, leading to large-scale seizures and hefty fines on printing units, manufacturers and dealers in the recent drives.

The crackdown has triggered a strong backlash. The Sign Printing Industries Association with over 1,500 members has warned of a statewide shutdown of printing activities, protesting against the raids and demanding that use of polycotton, which they claim is PVC-free and cost-effective, be permitted.

This year, Green Protocol has been made part of the Model Code of Conduct. The Suchitwa Mission has also intensified pre-election awareness drives, insisting that all campaign materials must use only paper, pure cotton or polyethylene-based material.

However, manufacturers argue that compliance is becoming nearly impossible given the tight election timeline. Importing sufficient quantities of polyethylene- currently the only approved alternative -requires long waiting period and high financial risk.

“We have informed the Election Commission and requested approval to use polycotton. Polyethylene takes at least 50 days to arrive after placing an order, and its shelf life is only three months. If we fail to utilise it in time, the financial loss will be massive,” said Sanjay Panicker, general secretary, Sign Printing Industries Association.

Industry representatives have submitted documents proving that recycling systems are available for disposing of polycotton.

Secretary of Kerala Signage Suppliers Association, Barnapas Pradeep, said polyethylene is imported from China. “There are limited sources for getting it in India. The material available here is not of good quality and printing machinery often gets damaged if it is used,” he said.