INTERVIEW| ‘People will decide on Pinarayi 3.0, party will take a call on me’

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday tackled questions on a wide range of issues at a meet-the-press organised by the Ernakulam Press Club. He spoke on local-body polls, KIIFB, appointment of vice chancellors, and more. Edited excerpts:
Will the local body election outcome be an evaluation of the government’s performance?
The evaluation of my government happens every day, through people’s lives. The final evaluation will be done by voters in assembly election.
There are reports John Brittas acted as a mediator for the state government on PM SHRI scheme. Congress says this shows an ‘unholy nexus’ between CPM and BJP...
(Laughs) All MPs from Kerala are expected to engage with the Centre to secure the state’s rightful share. Before this Parliament session, we held a detailed meeting of all MPs, explaining what is due to Kerala and what each of them should do to ensure those issues are taken up effectively. Unfortunately, in the last Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs from Kerala were not willing to confront the Centre’s discriminatory attitude. This time, we are seeing a slight but welcome change, with MPs taking a more united stand on matters concerning the state. As a CPM member of the Rajya Sabha, John Brittas has been making strong, effective interventions. He has done nothing wrong, despite attempts to portray it otherwise.
We will have the assembly election soon. Can we expect a Pinarayi 3.0?
That will be decided by the people. But it is for party to take a call on me.
In the Sabarimala gold theft case, a CPM district committee member is in jail. Why is the party not taking action?
As CM, I should not go into details because the High Court is monitoring the probe... [which] is comprehensive. As a party, we have made it clear that the guilty will not be protected.
The governor has forwarded new names for VCs of KTU and the Digital University, ignoring your government’s priority list.
The Centre and governors in many states are taking steps to undermine federalism. The Supreme Court directed me to submit a priority list...and the governor is expected to select a person from that list. How can he violate the SC directive so openly?
IAS officer B Ashok has moved the HC against appointment of K Jayakumar as TDB president. There are also reports of a rift within the board...
This should not have happened — a serving officer approaching the court against his own government. Jayakumar was appointed because of his expertise in matters relating to Sabarimala. Devotees have welcomed his appointment. There is no friction within the board. All members have accepted his leadership wholeheartedly.
ED has faulted the deployment of proceeds from KIIFB’s masala bonds. Is this political?
Such actions often appear close to elections. KIIFB was created as an alternative funding mechanism, and every project has followed RBI norms. Over Rs 90,000 crore worth of projects have been taken up. There has not been a single violation... We stand firmly by KIIFB’s work.