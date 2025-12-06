INTERVIEW| ‘People will decide on Pinarayi 3.0, party will take a call on me’

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday tackled questions on a wide range of issues at a meet-the-press organised by the Ernakulam Press Club. He spoke on local-body polls, KIIFB, appointment of vice chancellors, and more. Edited excerpts:

Will the local body election outcome be an evaluation of the government’s performance?

The evaluation of my government happens every day, through people’s lives. The final evaluation will be done by voters in assembly election.

There are reports John Brittas acted as a mediator for the state government on PM SHRI scheme. Congress says this shows an ‘unholy nexus’ between CPM and BJP...

(Laughs) All MPs from Kerala are expected to engage with the Centre to secure the state’s rightful share. Before this Parliament session, we held a detailed meeting of all MPs, explaining what is due to Kerala and what each of them should do to ensure those issues are taken up effectively. Unfortunately, in the last Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs from Kerala were not willing to confront the Centre’s discriminatory attitude. This time, we are seeing a slight but welcome change, with MPs taking a more united stand on matters concerning the state. As a CPM member of the Rajya Sabha, John Brittas has been making strong, effective interventions. He has done nothing wrong, despite attempts to portray it otherwise.

We will have the assembly election soon. Can we expect a Pinarayi 3.0?

That will be decided by the people. But it is for party to take a call on me.

In the Sabarimala gold theft case, a CPM district committee member is in jail. Why is the party not taking action?