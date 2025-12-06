Kerala: Standing ground, amid the barrage

KOZHIKODE: here is unlikely to be any change in the majority of Muslim voters’ inclination for the UDF in the local-body polls — as it had played out in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the subsequent by-elections to the Palakkad and Nilambur assembly constituencies.

This has more to do with the community’s antagonism towards the CPM, driven by a host of factors, than its enthusiasm for the policies of the Congress-led front.

The CPM’s reluctance to denounce SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s ‘anti-Muslim’ remarks remains a major irritant. There is a strong feeling in the community that the left party is quietly backing Vellappally to come out with more remarks disparaging Muslims.

Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan has said the party doesn’t view Vellappally’s remarks as communally coloured.

Quizzed on the SNDP chief’s stand, party state secretary M V Govindan remarked that ‘using religion for political gains’ is the definition of communalism, thereby hinting that Vellappally is not communal.

During a recent interaction with mediapersons, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani said it is quite unfortunate that the leader of a renaissance movement is using communally charged language.

The Muslim community is thoroughly unhappy that Vellappally remains chairman of the committee formed to protect renaissance values and a trusted ally of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said.

Developments in the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar also don’t bode well for the CPM.

Though some LDF leaders have been working overtime on social media, not all in the rank and file are happy with the positions the CPM has adopted on certain issues.The campaign that the CPM is smuggling in ‘liberal values’ has also not sat well with Kanthapuram Sunnis.