Kerala: Standing ground, amid the barrage

KOZHIKODE: here is unlikely to be any change in the majority of Muslim voters’ inclination for the UDF in the local-body polls — as it had played out in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the subsequent by-elections to the Palakkad and Nilambur assembly constituencies.
This has more to do with the community’s antagonism towards the CPM, driven by a host of factors, than its enthusiasm for the policies of the Congress-led front.
The CPM’s reluctance to denounce SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s ‘anti-Muslim’ remarks remains a major irritant. There is a strong feeling in the community that the left party is quietly backing Vellappally to come out with more remarks disparaging Muslims.
Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan has said the party doesn’t view Vellappally’s remarks as communally coloured.
Quizzed on the SNDP chief’s stand, party state secretary M V Govindan remarked that ‘using religion for political gains’ is the definition of communalism, thereby hinting that Vellappally is not communal.
During a recent interaction with mediapersons, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani said it is quite unfortunate that the leader of a renaissance movement is using communally charged language.
The Muslim community is thoroughly unhappy that Vellappally remains chairman of the committee formed to protect renaissance values and a trusted ally of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said.
Developments in the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar also don’t bode well for the CPM.
Though some LDF leaders have been working overtime on social media, not all in the rank and file are happy with the positions the CPM has adopted on certain issues.The campaign that the CPM is smuggling in ‘liberal values’ has also not sat well with Kanthapuram Sunnis.
The CPM’s game plan of unleashing all-out attacks on the Jamaat-e-Islami also has not paid the expected dividend in the campaign. While opposing the Jamaat ideology in its entirety, Muslim organisations suspect the sincerity of the CPM is raking up the issue in every election.
While Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama leaders including Umar Faizi Mukkam and Abdul Hameed Faizi have repeatedly laid into the Jamaat, its president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal has been more guarded. He refused to be drawn into the controversy over the Welfare Party of India-UDF tie-up, saying Samastha is not concerned about political alliances.
The functioning of the home department is another area of worry for the Muslims. The CM’s perceived tolerance of ADGP Ajith Kumar, despite his alleged links to RSS leaders, is continuously quoted to attack the CPM.
The intervention of spiritual leader Sri M in ending the political violence in Kannur is recalled to buttress the argument that there exists a secret deal between the RSS and the CPM.
Ironically, the UDF is also palpitating over happenings. Consolidation may help the front improve its position in Malabar, where Muslims are a strong presence, but its impact in the central and southern regions of the state remains to be seen.
Secondly, some Muslim groups have opposed the UDF’s attempt to ‘normalise’ the Jamaat, which they believe is a threat to the community. If such groups decide to defeat Welfare Party candidates, who are backed by the UDF, it will spell trouble for the front in local bodies where one or two seats will prove to be the deciding factor.