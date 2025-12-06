Supreme Court suggests mediation in sexual harassment case involving Kerala tech CEO

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that the parties involved in a sexual harassment case against Venu Gopalakrishnan, CEO of a Kochi-based IT firm, attempt mediation to settle their differences. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan referred the matter to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre and directed both sides to appear before it on January 7, 2026.
“We have heard learned senior counsel for the petitioner, learned counsel for the respondent–State as well as the learned counsel for the complainant. Having regard to the facts of this case, we find that in the interest of all parties, there ought to be a settlement. Hence, we adjourn this matter. In order to explore the possibility of a settlement between the parties, the matter is referred to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre. The parties are directed to appear before the Centre on 07.01.2026 either in person or through videoconferencing at 11.30 am,” the bench said.
Fixing the case for its next hearing on February 2, 2026, the bench also directed that the mediator’s report be placed on record. Earlier, on September 11, the Kerala High Court had refused anticipatory bail to Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Litmus 7 Systems Consulting Private Limited, observing that “the offences alleged against” him “are very serious” and that, given his “alleged influence”, there was a risk of his influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence.
The High Court, however, granted pre-arrest bail to the other accused, Jacob P Thampy, Eby Paul and Bimalraj Haridas. Gopalakrishnan then approached the Supreme Court, which on September 26 directed that no coercive steps be taken against him in the interim.
On Friday, Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Raghenth Basant, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the woman, a former employee, filed the case against Gopalakrishnan and three others after obtaining bail in an extortion complaint he had lodged. After hearing the parties, Justice Nagarathna voiced doubts regarding the sexual harassment allegations, and the court advised both sides to pursue mediation.
According to the accused, the woman contacted three company staff members on July 23 and asked them to meet her at a Kochi hotel, where she and her husband allegedly demanded Rs 30 crore to settle the matter. They allegedly sought written assurances and asked him to transfer Rs 10 crore immediately, along with two cheques for the balance. On July 28, Rs 50,000 was transferred from Venu’s account to her account, and the next day the couple was arrested on extortion charges and remanded to judicial custody.
Contradicting this, the woman said that she and her husband were preparing to file a complaint against the CEO when three company representatives arrived for mediation. She alleged that they told her Venu was willing to apologise, and asked the couple to meet at a hotel on July 29, where they were then arrested. She further alleged that Venu transferred Rs 50,000 to her account without her knowledge and detailed several alleged incidents of sexual harassment in her complaint.