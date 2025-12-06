Supreme Court suggests mediation in sexual harassment case involving Kerala tech CEO

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that the parties involved in a sexual harassment case against Venu Gopalakrishnan, CEO of a Kochi-based IT firm, attempt mediation to settle their differences. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan referred the matter to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre and directed both sides to appear before it on January 7, 2026.

“We have heard learned senior counsel for the petitioner, learned counsel for the respondent–State as well as the learned counsel for the complainant. Having regard to the facts of this case, we find that in the interest of all parties, there ought to be a settlement. Hence, we adjourn this matter. In order to explore the possibility of a settlement between the parties, the matter is referred to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre. The parties are directed to appear before the Centre on 07.01.2026 either in person or through videoconferencing at 11.30 am,” the bench said.

Fixing the case for its next hearing on February 2, 2026, the bench also directed that the mediator’s report be placed on record. Earlier, on September 11, the Kerala High Court had refused anticipatory bail to Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Litmus 7 Systems Consulting Private Limited, observing that “the offences alleged against” him “are very serious” and that, given his “alleged influence”, there was a risk of his influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence.