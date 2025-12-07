BJP’s quiet gains may unsettle LDF-UDF duopoly in Tiruvalla

PATHANAMTHITTA: Amid the tug-of-war between the LDF and the UDF for control of Tiruvalla municipality, the BJP has been steadily and silently making gains in the region, turning the Pathanamthitta political landscape into one to watch.

In the 2020 civic polls, the municipality ended with a fractured mandate – with UDF winning 16, LDF 15, BJP 6, SDPI 1, and one seat going to an independent. The UDF managed to retain power, with Congress’ Bindu Jayakumar elected chairperson, but the coalition started to crumble, soon after.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Kerala Congress was to get to name a chairperson after the first term. However, Bindu refused to honour the pact, and KC (Joseph) member Shanthamma Varghese crossed over to the left camp, dramatically shifting the arithmetic and handing the municipality to the LDF.

The LDF rule, however, lasted only eight months. Marking its return to power, the UDF elected Congress councillor Anu George as chairperson. But fresh tensions surfaced when Anu refused to hand over the chair at the end of the agreed term, triggering discontent within the front.

The subsequent vice-chairman’s election only deepened the crisis, with invalid votes cast by former chairpersons derailing a seemingly certain UDF victory. With the civic body yet again caught in factional turbulence, the question of stability remains unresolved.

While the UDF and LDF remained locked in a cycle of allegations and counter-allegations, the BJP expanded its footprint in the municipality.