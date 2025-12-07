Court to hear Rahul Mamkootathil’s bail plea in second case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday admitted the anticipatory bail plea of Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA, in a second rape case registered against him, but refused to grant him interim protection from arrest till the bail plea is heard on Monday.

Rahul’s counsel swiftly moved the pre-arrest bail after the High Court granted him protection from arrest in the first rape case till a verdict is given on his anticipatory bail plea, which is scheduled to be heard on December 15.

Rahul’s counsel argued that the allegation was politically motivated and there was no mention of the complainant’s name, and place and time of occurrence of the alleged crime in the complaint. The petition was moved within an hour after the High Court gave Rahul protection from arrest. His lawyer highlighted the High Court order and sought a favourable verdict.

The anticipatory bail plea was moved in the second case after the police appointed a special team to probe the case. The department had appointed AIG G Poonkuzhali to lead the team that will investigate the complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman, who is a resident of Bengaluru.

Poonkuzhali, who is now attached with the police headquarters, will directly monitor the probe, while the investigation will be headed by a crime branch DySP. The team also comprises an inspector, two sub-inspectors and women officers.

Police sources said they have got in touch with the victim, who agreed to cooperate with the investigation. She has been told to communicate a convenient time and place to get her statements recorded, sources added.