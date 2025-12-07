Crime branch probes claims linking Dileep to Pulsar Suni, threats to investigators

KOCHI: On November 25, 2021, while the trial in the case was progressing, fresh trouble surfaced for the eighth accused, actor Dileep. Filmmaker P Balachandra Kumar levelled grave allegations, claiming that Dileep possessed a copy of the visuals of the assault captured by prime accused Pulsar Suni. He also alleged a close relationship between the two and accused Dileep of conspiring to endanger the lives of investigating officers. The revelations led the Crime Branch to register a fresh case against Dileep and others.

In a petition submitted to the chief minister, Kumar said he visited Dileep at his ‘Padmasarovaram’ residence in Aluva on December 26, 2016, to discuss a movie. On that day, he happened to travel with Suni, who was at the house along with Anoop, Dileep’s brother, in a red Maruti Swift car. Anoop introduced Suni to him during the trip. “From Anoop’s words, I understood that the young man had a lot of money with him and was taking it somewhere,” Kumar stated.

He also referred to a deliberation he had with Dileep on Suni, when the actor allegedly revealed certain details about the sexual assault. They met again on April 15, 2017, in Thiruvananthapuram as part of talks over the movie Professor Dinkan. When Kumar brought up Suni, Dileep reportedly responded saying that “nothing happened”, before going on to describe the abuse in detail, as though he had witnessed it firsthand. Dileep also instructed the director not to disclose the fact that Suni had visited his residence.