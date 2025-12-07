Fringe political players eye local gains in Kerala, challenging Kerala’s dominant fronts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Meet the political parties that command other states but barely make a blip on Kerala’s electoral radar. Branded as ‘fringe actors’, the modest seat tallies of such parties are often mocked when set against the state’s entrenched fronts.

Yet political observers caution that dismissing them outright may be a mistake. Their strength in select strongholds could send out quiet tremors capable of nudging the trajectories of Kerala’s major political fronts.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leads the pack in terms of the sheer number of candidates fielded in the upcoming local body election. The party, that once ruled Delhi and is now in power in Punjab, had entered the civic election arena in 2015 with around 80 candidates but failed to open its account. AAP first tasted success in 2023 when its candidate won a panchayat ward in Idukki in a bypoll.

In the upcoming civic polls, AAP has fielded a total of 380 candidates across various local bodies in all districts. “We will put up an impressive performance in this local body election and are particularly confident of winning seats in Kozhikode and Kochi corporations and a district panchayat division in Idukki,” said Vinod Mathew Wilson, AAP state president.

“AAP could be an alternative for voters who are averse to the ideologies and practices of the three major fronts. But it would be a form of negative voting that is not beneficial in the long run. Instead, AAP should offer positive alternatives such as revival of the anti-corruption plank on which it was originally based, and taking up issues facing the marginalised sections and the downtrodden to stay relevant,” opined Prof M N Karassery, political observer and social critic.