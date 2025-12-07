IFFK fervour takes over Thiruvananthapuram

This invariably also hints that there would be more screenings for enthusiasts to relish in the IFFK curated basket.

In addition, two additional packages are also included in the curated list: one comprising chosen Suvarna Chakoram award winners up to 2020, and another package of 10 films on select IFFK lifetime achievement awardees.

The usual packages of films to be shown at the festival include seven films in the Indian Cinema Now category, 14 films in the International Competition category, eight in the Kaleidoscope section, and 12 in the Malayalam Cinema Today category.