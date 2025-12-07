INTERVIEW| ‘With the LDF, we have achieved a lot more for Christians’

KOTTAYAM: KC(M) is LDF’s trump card in central Travancore and the Christian belts across the state. In an interview to TNIE, party chairman Jose K Mani says he is confident that they can play a major role in maintaining the front’s hegemony in the local-body polls.

Edited excerpts:

This is KC(M)’s second LSG poll as part of LDF. Are you satisfied with seat distribution?

The previous local-body elections took place shortly after KC(M) joined the left front, which limited the scope for detailed discussions on seat sharing. This time, the party was able to engage in comprehensive talks, allowing for seat adjustments based on the strength of each constituent. With an increase in number of wards, there was ample opportunity for negotiations, and we received our fair share.

KC(M) and CPM are contesting nine seats each in Kottayam district panchayat. Despite your party being eligible for 10 seats, LDF selected an independent for the tenth seat. Does the CPM not want KC(M) to lead in Kottayam?

Such arguments are unfounded. The independent candidate is a strategic move to attract a broader voter base, including neutral voters. Moreover, it is KC(M)’s independent candidate, and not LDF’s common candidate.

What is your primary poll plank?

There are a lot of things to highlight, but we focus on benefits received by each family from the welfare measures of the LDF government. These include pensions, `1,000 aid to women aged 35-60, LIFE Mission houses, treatment assistance, etc. Additionally, there is the increased honorarium for ASHA workers and Anganwadi teachers.

Will the Sabarimala gold theft case affect the front’s chances?

It is indeed a serious issue. However, the government’s response has been decisive and transparent.