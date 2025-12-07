INTERVIEW| ‘With the LDF, we have achieved a lot more for Christians’

KOTTAYAM: KC(M) is LDF’s trump card in central Travancore and the Christian belts across the state. In an interview to TNIE, party chairman Jose K Mani says he is confident that they can play a major role in maintaining the front’s hegemony in the local-body polls.
Edited excerpts:
This is KC(M)’s second LSG poll as part of LDF. Are you satisfied with seat distribution?
The previous local-body elections took place shortly after KC(M) joined the left front, which limited the scope for detailed discussions on seat sharing. This time, the party was able to engage in comprehensive talks, allowing for seat adjustments based on the strength of each constituent. With an increase in number of wards, there was ample opportunity for negotiations, and we received our fair share.
KC(M) and CPM are contesting nine seats each in Kottayam district panchayat. Despite your party being eligible for 10 seats, LDF selected an independent for the tenth seat. Does the CPM not want KC(M) to lead in Kottayam?
Such arguments are unfounded. The independent candidate is a strategic move to attract a broader voter base, including neutral voters. Moreover, it is KC(M)’s independent candidate, and not LDF’s common candidate.
What is your primary poll plank?
There are a lot of things to highlight, but we focus on benefits received by each family from the welfare measures of the LDF government. These include pensions, `1,000 aid to women aged 35-60, LIFE Mission houses, treatment assistance, etc. Additionally, there is the increased honorarium for ASHA workers and Anganwadi teachers.
Will the Sabarimala gold theft case affect the front’s chances?
It is indeed a serious issue. However, the government’s response has been decisive and transparent.
The Christian community is dissatisfied with the LDF over various issues, including Munambam, recruitment of teachers in aided schools, wild-animal attacks, etc. Will this affect your prospects?
We have been able to achieve a lot more for Christians with the LDF. Initiatives such as providing ration cards for nuns, implementing a 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in unreserved categories, and enacting the Wildlife (Amendment) Bill and approval for the Land Assignment Amendment Rules were realised through LDF’s efforts. The community recognises and appreciates these efforts.
BJP has been trying to woo Christian communities. Will this affect KC(M)?
The BJP’s efforts to engage with the community have been ongoing for some time. While church leaders may extend hospitality to leaders from every party, this does not indicate a shift in allegiance.
Will KC(M) stake claim for more seats in the upcoming assembly election, if the party performs well in the LSG polls?
KC(M) has consistently engaged with public issues, which positions the party to rightfully claim its deserved share.
UDF leaders reiterate the possibility of expansion of the front. Is KC(M) considering switching alliances?
It is a pleasure to know that KC(M) has been recognised across the board. However, we are satisfied with the LDF and there is no question of switching alliance. Claims by some UDF leaders on discussions with KC(M) are unfounded and appear to be attempts to sow confusion among the public, which will not succeed.