INTERVIEW|‘Our language is male-centric, and that needs to be corrected’

Who are your readers? Do you think from the perspective of a reader when you write?

No… we don’t know who the reader is. When writing an article, we may have some sense, but in fiction, we cannot know. Every time, we only hope that new readers will be drawn in. I wish, whoever the readers are, they become better human beings, with a deeper understanding. But it cannot always be achieved.

Now that you are a pan-Indian writer, is there any pressure to write on subjects that appeal to readers across India?

No, no pressure at all. We cannot write like that. I cannot decide that I will write a ‘pan-Indian’ novel. I wish to write something that no other writer has attempted or approached before. I never intend my novels to be set outside Kerala, but when I look for the situations that a story demands, sometimes they naturally lead me outside the state.

Has journalism influenced your stories or the process of writing?

Journalism influences my life itself. I am eternally haunted by the spirit of a murdered journalist inside me (laughs). It makes me want to wander and travel all the time.

Could you tell us about your process of research and writing?

Sometimes I feel there is someone else writing it for me in my head. And there is a certain magic that happens when I sit in front of the wide screen. I remember many things I thought I had forgotten, and even things I didn’t know I knew. That is the joy of writing — finding these things and the coincidences along the way.

You once remarked you were ‘a woman who writes’, not a ‘woman writer’. How do you differentiate?

My issue is with the word ‘writer’. In Malayalam, it translates into a term that inherently means ‘a man who writes’. Similarly, ‘reader’ translates to ‘a man who reads’. Everything is gendered that way. Our language is male-centric, and that needs to be corrected.

Isn’t the experience of writing different for men and women? Don’t these terms also reflect those different experiences? And should that be seen as a problem?

Sometimes I think yes — it is time we acknowledge this issue. A man can often write without worrying about the responsibilities of his children. This is changing now, but only if we recognise the inequality can we fix it. For equality to exist, we must also find a language that is equally efficient. There’s a politics that urges us to speak about unconventional lives, to dismantle patriarchy — and we do speak about it. But unless such ideas enter everyday language, we will remain stuck in the mundane. Today, many men also take responsibility for their children. When you talk about a men’s commission, these aspects should also be addressed.

Some activists have been demanding a men’s commission…

Individuals do not affect me. As a writer, all I can do is talk about the larger politics.

Is a men’s commission needed?

Yes, it is necessary. Men must be educated about societal changes and trained to embrace them — especially the changing dynamics of family life. A commission can help with that.