Kerala HC restrains police from arresting Rahul Mamkootathil

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday restrained the police from arresting Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA, until December 15 in a case registered against him for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy.

When the anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing, Justice K Babu said the matter would be posted for a detailed hearing. “During the pendency of the case, I will not permit the police to arrest the petitioner because he has raised serious contentions,” the court observed.

“No man shall be condemned unless heard. When a matter is pending before a constitutional court, he will not be arrested. The petitioner’s case is that it was a consensual relationship. And admittedly, there is a consensual relationship,” Justice Babu added.

Though T A Shaji, Director General of Prosecution opposed the order, the court declined to accept it and posted the hearing of the case to December 15.

The petitioner argued that political motives are influencing the case, particularly with elections approaching.