Sabarimala gold theft: Ramesh Chennithala alleges involvement of international antique smugglers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former home minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised a new allegation that international antique smugglers are part of the Sabarimala gold theft.

In a letter addressed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) dated Saturday, the leader states that he received this information from someone with knowledge of these smugglers' activities.

Alleging that a deal worth 500 crores had already taken place in the issue, he states in the letter that the Sabarimala gold theft is part of a conspiracy between the Devaswom board and antique smugglers.

Mentioning that the informer is not ready to disclose the details before the public, but is willing to furnish facts and figures before the SIT whenever called upon.

Chennithala also states that he has checked the informer's version and has found it to be true.

Calling the Sabarimala gold theft a tip of the iceberg, the leader also states that he has received information about the involvement of 'certain ill-famed businessmen and organised rackets' who have spent huge sums within the State for this purpose.

Chennithala calls this a 'well-orchestrated plan to plunder and smuggle priceless antiques, idols and other valuable articles from prominent Hindu temples' in the letter.

Alleging that the non-recovery of the original gold and other smuggled items from Sabarimala is proof of involvement of international rackets, he mentions that the High Court observation that the gold theft resembles the operation of notorious antique smuggler Subhash Kapoor, and the case deserves more attention in this context.