Antony Kattiparambil ordained 36th bishop of Diocese of Cochin

KOCHI: Ending a one-and-a-half-year wait, Monsignor Antony Kattiparambil was on Sunday ordained bishop of the Roman Catholic Church’s Cochin diocese. The ceremony, held at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi, was presided over by the Archbishop of Goa and Daman and seventh Patriarch of the East Indies, Cardinal Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão.

Antony Kattiparambil is the 36th bishop of the diocese, the church’s mother diocese in Kerala. The post remained vacant following the resignation of Bishop Joseph Kariyil on March 2, 2024. Bishop James Anaparambil of Alleppey was appointed administrator on October 12, 2024.

Born in Mundamveli, Bishop Kattiparambil is the fifth Keralite and also the fifth Kochiite to lead the diocese since its establishment in 1557.

The ceremony began with a procession from the bishop’s house to Santa Cruz Cathedral. Kattiparambil was accompanied by bishops in their ceremonial vestments, along with members of the clergy and the laity. The bishop-designate and staff laid a wreath at one of the remaining pillars of the first basilica, which was founded in 1505 and demolished by the British in 1806.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão was the main celebrant of the ordination ceremony. The metropolitan of Varappuzha archdiocese, Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil, and Bishop Kariyil were co-celebrants.