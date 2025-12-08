Antony Kattiparambil ordained 36th bishop of Diocese of Cochin

KOCHI: Ending a one-and-a-half-year wait, Monsignor Antony Kattiparambil was on Sunday ordained bishop of the Roman Catholic Church’s Cochin diocese. The ceremony, held at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi, was presided over by the Archbishop of Goa and Daman and seventh Patriarch of the East Indies, Cardinal Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão.
Antony Kattiparambil is the 36th bishop of the diocese, the church’s mother diocese in Kerala. The post remained vacant following the resignation of Bishop Joseph Kariyil on March 2, 2024. Bishop James Anaparambil of Alleppey was appointed administrator on October 12, 2024.
Born in Mundamveli, Bishop Kattiparambil is the fifth Keralite and also the fifth Kochiite to lead the diocese since its establishment in 1557.
The ceremony began with a procession from the bishop’s house to Santa Cruz Cathedral. Kattiparambil was accompanied by bishops in their ceremonial vestments, along with members of the clergy and the laity. The bishop-designate and staff laid a wreath at one of the remaining pillars of the first basilica, which was founded in 1505 and demolished by the British in 1806.
Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão was the main celebrant of the ordination ceremony. The metropolitan of Varappuzha archdiocese, Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil, and Bishop Kariyil were co-celebrants.
The Vatican ambassador and nuncio to India, Archbishop Dr Leopoldo Girelli, head of the Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India Andrews Thazhath, and president of the Kerala Latin Catholic Bishops’ Conference Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakkal, delivered the benediction sermons. The bishop-designate’s classmate and metropolitan of the archdiocese of Thalassery, Joseph Pamplany, delivered the homily.
In his oration, Mar Pamplany said, “When I looked up the etymology of the name Antony, I came across a reference to the Greek anthos, which means flower or blossom... Bishop Kattiparambil is a native flower who was born in Kochi, bloomed in Kochi, exudes the fragrance of Kochi and carries the love for Kochi in his heart.”
Unlike the negative publicity that Catholic priests have been attracting for some time, the announcement of Bishop Kattiparambil’s ordination attracted a deluge of positive comments and posts on social media, he added.
The ceremony ended with the celebration of Holy Mass by Bishop Kattiparambil, followed by benedictory addresses by Cardinal Girelli, Mar Thattil, Mar Thazhath and Archbishop Chakkalakal.