Complainant in second rape case against Rahul Mamkootathil gives statement to police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The complainant in the second rape case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has given her statement to the police. The statement was recorded by a team led by AIG G Poonkuzhali, who monitors the investigation.

The 23-year-old in her statement said that Rahul established a relationship with her with the promise of marriage. She was asked to come to a homestay to discuss future plans. She was brutally raped at the homestay despite her protests, she reportedly told the cops. He also allegedly issued threats whenever she refused to answer his phone calls.

Rahul also allegedly insisted that the woman get pregnant, but later backed off from the relationship citing his political ambitions.

The police produced the victim's statement and other documents before the principal district and sessions court, which is considering Rahul's anticipatory bail plea.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Warrier has been granted immunity from arrest by the principal district and sessions court. He was booked for allegedly disclosing the identity of the woman, who had filed a rape complaint against Rahul Makootathil. Activist Rahul Easwar, another accused in the case, is still in judicial custody after the court denied him bail.