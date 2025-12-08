Congress leader Chennithala links Sabarimala gold theft to global smugglers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding a new dimension to the Sabarimala gold theft row, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that international antique smugglers are part of the conspiracy. In a letter addressed to the special investigation team (SIT), dated Saturday, Chennithala said he received this information from a person in the know of these smugglers’ activities, which he later verified. The SIT will take a statement of the senior leader on Wednesday.

Even though Chennithala mentioned that the informer is willing to furnish facts and figures before the SIT, no additional summons have been issued. In a complaint addressed to ADGP H Venkatesh, the Congress leader alleged that a deal worth Rs 500 crore was struck as part of a conspiracy between the devaswom board and antique smugglers.

Calling it a tip of the iceberg, he adds that the Sabarimala gold theft is part of “a well-orchestrated plan to plunder and smuggle priceless antiques, idols and other valuable articles from prominent Hindu temples.” Chennithala said he has information about the involvement of ‘certain ill-famed businessmen and organised rackets’ who have spent huge sums within the state for this purpose.

The fact that the original gold and other items smuggled from Sabarimala have not been recovered is proof of the involvement of international rackets, he wrote, adding that the High Court observation that the theft resembles the operation of notorious antique smuggler Subhash Kapoor deserves more attention in this context.