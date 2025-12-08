‘IUML aims for young women to lead the party’: Jayanthi Rajan

KOZHIKODE: IUML has fielded young women leaders in the local body elections to groom them for future responsibilities, says national assistant secretary Jayanthi Rajan. In a chat with TNIE, she speaks about the party’s election strategies and the disputes it saw in some local bodies. Edited excerpts:

Has fielding young women leaders in the local body elections boosted IUML’s image?

Definitely. IUML has been prioritising women’s leadership. We fielded young leaders like Fathima Thahiliya, Najma Thabsheera and Ayisha Banu in the local body elections. The party aims for these young women to lead it in future. IUML is making an effort to provide proper representation to the new generation in grama, block and district panchayats as we mould them for future.

What major changes were you able to bring as the first woman member of IUML’s national council?

As the national secretary of Women’s League and now as the IUML national assistant secretary, I was able to intervene in the organisational system of the League as much as I could. Whether I could bring changes is not for me to say, but for the workers and leaders to assess. However, the League has always given me the space to voice my opinions in consultations and discussions.