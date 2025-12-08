Kerala cops’ request for officers’ info over MDMA seizure to further strain ties with customs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The frosty ties between the police and the Commissionerate of Central GST, Excise and Customs are expected to worsen as the cops have served a notice on the latter seeking information of customs officers in connection with the probe into the seizure of 1.25 kg of MDMA in July.
The MDMA was brought from Oman to Thiruvananthapuram airport and trafficked in a container carrying dates. Acting on a tip-off, the police tailed the vehicles and arrested four people in Attingal on July 9.
In August, the Varkala DySP wrote to the customs seeking detailed information of officers who were on duty on the day, to ascertain whether the traffickers received any inside help. Since there was no response, notices were sent repeatedly, the latest a month back.
This did not go down well with customs officials who felt the police were exceeding their powers. Customs sources said the police action was devoid of legal standing and meant to create a bad impression about the agency.
“When a flight lands, there will be around 300 passengers, who will be carrying around 600 bags. It’s neither possible nor prudent to open and inspect every luggage. We go for intrusive checks of a person if we have any inputs, or if something suspicious comes up during baggage screening or frisking,” said a source. The police justify the notices citing suspicions as to how the traffickers managed to evade every security measure at the airport.
However, customs sources said organic items going through the baggage scanner are highlighted in a particular colour. “Since the drug was placed with organic food items, it could not be detected. The customs’ policy is not to go for detailed inspection of all passengers by opening their luggage. Nowhere is that allowed. Harassing passengers in the name of inspections is something no customs agency in the world will attempt,” said the source.