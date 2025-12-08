Kerala cops’ request for officers’ info over MDMA seizure to further strain ties with customs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The frosty ties between the police and the Commissionerate of Central GST, Excise and Customs are expected to worsen as the cops have served a notice on the latter seeking information of customs officers in connection with the probe into the seizure of 1.25 kg of MDMA in July.

The MDMA was brought from Oman to Thiruvananthapuram airport and trafficked in a container carrying dates. Acting on a tip-off, the police tailed the vehicles and arrested four people in Attingal on July 9.

In August, the Varkala DySP wrote to the customs seeking detailed information of officers who were on duty on the day, to ascertain whether the traffickers received any inside help. Since there was no response, notices were sent repeatedly, the latest a month back.

This did not go down well with customs officials who felt the police were exceeding their powers. Customs sources said the police action was devoid of legal standing and meant to create a bad impression about the agency.