KSRTC to go digital in managing court battles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is all set to overhaul its legal operations with the rollout of an integrated Case Management System (CMS). The initiative aims to replace manual registers and fragmented processes that have slowed compliance and increased financial risks.

As the corporation grapples with thousands of cases pending before Motor Accident Claims Tribunals, civil courts, commissions, the High Court and the Supreme Court, the new system will help in speeding up processing of the legal issues.

According to an official, the CMS will act as a centralised digital platform to monitor and manage every stage of litigation.

A key feature is the dashboard facility, which will give senior management, including the chairman and managing director, real-time visibility into case volumes, disposal rates and compliance status. Region-wise trends, accident claim statistics and advocate performance reports will be available instantly, enabling top officials to intervene and make data-driven decisions.