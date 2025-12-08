LDF, UDF draw up ‘independent’ route to win Kizhakkambalam

KOCHI: Aiming to defeat the Kitex-backed Twenty20 party, which has dominated the Kizhakkambalam panchayat for the past 10 years, both the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led LDF have fielded independent candidates to avoid a possible splitting of votes in the upcoming local body elections.

Out of the total 21 wards, the CPM has fielded a candidate only in the Choorakode ward, while the Congress has candidates in four wards – Choorakode, Kanamburam, Kummanode and Kunnathukudy. BJP has also fielded candidates in four wards – Pukkattupady, Kanamburam, Choorakode and Kummanode.

A total of 59 independent candidates are in the fray in the panchayat. Following the move, the Twenty20 party leadership alleged that the LDF and the UDF have fielded common independent candidates to defeat the Twenty20 candidates in the panchayat.

V Gopakumar, state vice-president of Twenty20, told TNIE that the workers of both CPM and Congress are working together in the panchayat. “Congress and CPM party workers are campaigning for the same independent candidates. In some wards, they have a common party election office too. The aim is to defeat the Twenty20 party candidates,” he said.