Man held for murder of 65-year-old grandmother in Chavara

KOLLAM: A 65-year-old woman was found murdered inside her home in Chavara on Sunday night. Her grandson has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident. The deceased has been identified as Sulekha Beevi, a resident of Vattathara. The accused is her grandson, Shahnaz. Sulekha’s body was discovered under a bed with her throat slit.

Police said the incident came to light after Shahnaz’s mother returned home and could not find Sulekha Beevi. After questioning Shahnaz and searching the house, she reportedly found the body hidden under the bed.

Chavara police reached the spot and began inquest procedures. Local residents told the investigators that Shahnaz had a history of creating trouble in the area. Police are also probing whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime.

Interrogation of the accused is currently under way, and further investigation is ongoing.