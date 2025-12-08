Supreme Court to hear petition against Paliyekkara toll resumption

KOCHI: The Supreme Court is set to commence a crucial hearing on Monday in the appeal filed by KPCC secretary Shaji K Kodankandath, challenging the Kerala High Court’s order that allowed the resumption of toll collection at the highly contentious Paliyekkara toll plaza on the Angamaly-Mannuthy stretch of National Highway 544.

The plea is the latest in a prolonged battle that centres around the poor condition of the stretch and the concessionaire’s right to levy user fees.

A severe traffic congestion, largely stemming from the ongoing construction of underpasses and other infrastructure work along the busy corridor, had earlier seen the High Court suspending toll collection on August 6.

The court underscored a fundamental principle: the public’s obligation to pay toll hinges on the road authority, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this case, ensuring a safe and obstruction-free experience. Subsequently, the NHAI and the concessionaire — Guruvayoor Infrastructure Ltd — challenged the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court, which initially upheld the ban, emphatically stating that commuters cannot be compelled to pay tolls for poorly maintained roads. The apex court also noted that the citizen who pays the toll has the right to demand well-maintained roads.