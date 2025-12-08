Tamil-speaking minority in Kerala alleges marginalisation as linguistic representation shrinks in ballots

PALAKKAD: As Kerala enters the final phase of preparations for the local body elections, a deep sense of unease is growing among Tamil-speaking minority communities – particularly in Palakkad – over what they describe as a systematic reduction in linguistic recognition. Community leaders warn that the state, despite its long-standing tradition of pluralism, appears to be retreating from a fundamental commitment towards linguistic minorities.

In the 2020 elections, Tamil was printed alongside Malayalam in 375 wards across Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts. However, for the upcoming polls, this number has fallen to 338. The sharpest decline is visible in Palakkad, where Tamil cultural and demographic presence is the most pronounced.

Five years ago, Tamil ballots were used in 229 wards across eight panchayats. Now, that number has shrunk dramatically to 93 wards in just six panchayats.

Even in Chittur-Tattamangalam municipality -- located in the Tamil linguistic minority heartland of Chittur taluk, a region officially recognised as such since 1956 -- Tamil was removed entirely from the ballot, although three wards were Tamil-inclusive in the previous elections.