Tamil-speaking minority in Kerala alleges marginalisation as linguistic representation shrinks in ballots

PALAKKAD: As Kerala enters the final phase of preparations for the local body elections, a deep sense of unease is growing among Tamil-speaking minority communities – particularly in Palakkad – over what they describe as a systematic reduction in linguistic recognition. Community leaders warn that the state, despite its long-standing tradition of pluralism, appears to be retreating from a fundamental commitment towards linguistic minorities.
In the 2020 elections, Tamil was printed alongside Malayalam in 375 wards across Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts. However, for the upcoming polls, this number has fallen to 338. The sharpest decline is visible in Palakkad, where Tamil cultural and demographic presence is the most pronounced.
Five years ago, Tamil ballots were used in 229 wards across eight panchayats. Now, that number has shrunk dramatically to 93 wards in just six panchayats.
Even in Chittur-Tattamangalam municipality -- located in the Tamil linguistic minority heartland of Chittur taluk, a region officially recognised as such since 1956 -- Tamil was removed entirely from the ballot, although three wards were Tamil-inclusive in the previous elections.
Similar is the in Kollam, where the number of Tamil-language ballot wards has been reduced from 12 to 10. Only Idukki bucks the trend, showing a marginal rise, from 224 wards to 229, although community organisations note that this increase is too small to offset the statewide decline.
Meanwhile, the picture in Kasaragod is mixed. Kannada-speaking minorities have seen improvements at the panchayat level, with the number of Kannada-ballot wards rising from 228 across 18 panchayats in 2020 to 283 this year.
Yet, even here, inclusivity appears inconsistent. Kasaragod municipality, which previously had 38 wards with Kannada ballots, now includes only 18, raising concerns that linguistic rights in urban centres are being diluted.
Election Commission officials pointed out that all decisions were made after population-based verification, asserting that linguistic-minority wards were designated strictly on demographic grounds.
But Tamil community leaders argue that the methodology fails to capture historical realities and lived experiences in regions where Tamil has been embedded in public life for generations. They note that recognising linguistic minorities requires more than mathematical formulas and that electoral participation becomes inequitable when language itself becomes a barrier.
These concerns deepen when considering the continued absence of Tamil-language versions of essential election documents. Since 1956, several regions in Kerala have been officially acknowledged as Tamil linguistic minority areas.
Yet the SIR enumeration form – crucial for preparing electoral rolls – continues to be issued only in Malayalam. Voter lists, procedural manuals, and related legal documents also remain monolingual, making it difficult for many Tamil-speaking voters, especially older citizens, to navigate the electoral system fully and independently.
M Pechimuthu, general secretary of the Kerala State Tamil Protection Council’s linguistic minority committee, voiced strong criticism of the situation.
“Denying Tamil versions of mandatory election materials is not merely an administrative lapse but a direct infringement on the dignity and democratic agency of linguistic minorities,” Pechimuthu said.
He stressed that communities recognised under law should not be placed at a structural disadvantage during elections, particularly in a state that often sets national standards for inclusivity.
The ongoing reductions in Tamil ballot wards, especially in Palakkad where the Tamil population is most concentrated, have raised profound questions about linguistic justice and democratic representation. The issue is no longer limited to administrative decisions about ballot paper design; it touches upon the commitment of the state to honour long-standing legal protections and cultural identities.
As Kerala readies itself for another electoral exercise, the debate surrounding linguistic inclusion has become far more than a technical matter. It has evolved into a broader conversation about the rights of minority communities to participate on equal terms-and about the responsibilities of democratic institutions to ensure that no citizen is forced to cast a vote in a language they cannot fully claim as their own.