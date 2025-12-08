Verdict in 2017 Kerala actor abduction, assault case today

KOCHI: Over eight years after the traumatic incident and nearly five years since the start of trial, the long-awaited verdict in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case is set to be delivered at 11am on Monday. Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court judge Honey M Varghese will pass the verdict following extensive trial proceedings that commenced on January 30, 2020. Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the case that shook Kerala.
According to the prosecution, the survivor was abducted by a six-member gang and raped by first accused N S Sunil aka Pulsar Suni inside a moving car in Ernakulam on February 17, 2017. He also recorded the brutal assault on his mobile phone.
Special public prosecutor V Ajakumar told TNIE the prosecution took all necessary steps to ensure the culprits were brought before the law. “The prosecution produced all digital and documentary evidence, including CCTV visuals and material, to prove the offences levelled against the accused persons,” he said, adding that the primary conspiracy was between Suni and actor Dileep to allegedly record videos of the sexual assault in order to defame and demoralise the survivor.
After filing the chargesheet against the first six accused, the special investigation team moved against Dileep to establish the conspiracy. Dileep appeared before the team on July 5, 2017, and was questioned for around 12 hours. After gathering additional evidence, the police arrested him on July 10. He remained in jail for 86 days before being released on bail on October 3, 2017.
According to the prosecution, Dileep believed the survivor had divulged to his wife Manju Warrier news of his relationship with Kavya Madhavan. The prosecution said its conspiracy case rests on a meticulous reconstruction of events, communications, custodial disclosures, and digital evidence, all of which point to a covert agreement between Dileep and Suni.
The proceedings witnessed tensions, with both the prosecution and the victim filing petitions alleging bias by the trial judge. By the time 80 witnesses were examined, petitions seeking transfer of the case were filed, which were dismissed by the High Court. During the trial, 261 witnesses were examined.