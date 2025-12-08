Verdict in 2017 Kerala actor abduction, assault case today

KOCHI: Over eight years after the traumatic incident and nearly five years since the start of trial, the long-awaited verdict in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case is set to be delivered at 11am on Monday. Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court judge Honey M Varghese will pass the verdict following extensive trial proceedings that commenced on January 30, 2020. Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the case that shook Kerala.

According to the prosecution, the survivor was abducted by a six-member gang and raped by first accused N S Sunil aka Pulsar Suni inside a moving car in Ernakulam on February 17, 2017. He also recorded the brutal assault on his mobile phone.

Special public prosecutor V Ajakumar told TNIE the prosecution took all necessary steps to ensure the culprits were brought before the law. “The prosecution produced all digital and documentary evidence, including CCTV visuals and material, to prove the offences levelled against the accused persons,” he said, adding that the primary conspiracy was between Suni and actor Dileep to allegedly record videos of the sexual assault in order to defame and demoralise the survivor.