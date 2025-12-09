2017 Kerala actor abduction case: Chaos, cheers and questions

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district sessions court complex had not seen a morning like this in years. Long before sunrise had settled into the city on Monday, the premises were rumbling with tension. By 7am, camera crews, reporters and excited supporters of actor Dileep had taken over the narrow lanes leading to the court. Everyone knew they were about to witness one of Kerala’s biggest judicial showdowns — and nobody wanted to miss a single frame.

By 9.45am, the first real hint of the momentous day ahead arrived. Judge Honey M Varghese, calm and composed, dressed in a white saree and clutching her 1,000-page judgment, stepped into the court building. Minutes later, lawyers from both sides arrived. Advocate T B Mini, counsel for the survivor, was soon surrounded by mediapersons. She reiterated: All 10 accused will be convicted. Special public prosecutor Ajakumar followed. Stepping out of the police vehicle, he assured the crowd that justice would be served.

By 10.15am, the accused started arriving. Actor Dileep—the eighth accused—slipped into the complex at 10.22am with tenth accused Sarath G Nair. The actor left the vehicle after it had moved far away from the crowd, and disappeared into the court through a backdoor. Fifteen minutes later, confusion erupted. A masked man stepped out of a car and rushed inside. Cameras zoomed in, people shouted. Was it Pulsar Suni?

It wasn’t. Suni arrived at 10.45am. Wearing a black T-shirt, he walked out of the Kia Carnival with practised swagger. Flanked by his lawyers, he glanced back at the crowd with the confidence of someone used to unsettling a room.

At 11am, the court fell silent. Outside, the crowd held its breath. Seconds later, roars exploded across the street. Dileep had been acquitted. The verdict spread like wildfire, and celebrations broke out instantly.