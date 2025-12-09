2017 Kerala actor abduction case: Chaos, cheers and questions

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district sessions court complex had not seen a morning like this in years. Long before sunrise had settled into the city on Monday, the premises were rumbling with tension. By 7am, camera crews, reporters and excited supporters of actor Dileep had taken over the narrow lanes leading to the court. Everyone knew they were about to witness one of Kerala’s biggest judicial showdowns — and nobody wanted to miss a single frame.
By 9.45am, the first real hint of the momentous day ahead arrived. Judge Honey M Varghese, calm and composed, dressed in a white saree and clutching her 1,000-page judgment, stepped into the court building. Minutes later, lawyers from both sides arrived. Advocate T B Mini, counsel for the survivor, was soon surrounded by mediapersons. She reiterated: All 10 accused will be convicted. Special public prosecutor Ajakumar followed. Stepping out of the police vehicle, he assured the crowd that justice would be served.
By 10.15am, the accused started arriving. Actor Dileep—the eighth accused—slipped into the complex at 10.22am with tenth accused Sarath G Nair. The actor left the vehicle after it had moved far away from the crowd, and disappeared into the court through a backdoor. Fifteen minutes later, confusion erupted. A masked man stepped out of a car and rushed inside. Cameras zoomed in, people shouted. Was it Pulsar Suni?
It wasn’t. Suni arrived at 10.45am. Wearing a black T-shirt, he walked out of the Kia Carnival with practised swagger. Flanked by his lawyers, he glanced back at the crowd with the confidence of someone used to unsettling a room.
At 11am, the court fell silent. Outside, the crowd held its breath. Seconds later, roars exploded across the street. Dileep had been acquitted. The verdict spread like wildfire, and celebrations broke out instantly.
Fans danced, shouted his name, and distributed sweets. The actor’s exit was straight out of a film. While onlookers waited near the backdoor, Dileep appeared at the main staircase at 11.18am, like a hero emerging for his curtain call. Now smiling broadly, he descended through a tunnel of black-robed lawyers, hands raised, wrist wrapped in prayer threads. Supporters surged forward. Cameras flashed. A few even wept.
For the first time in nine years, Dileep spoke about the case, thanking God and making a veiled swipe at his ex-wife, actor Manju Warrier.
What followed next painted a stark contrast. One by one, the six convicts, handcuffed, were brought out and escorted to a bus. Pulsar Suni was now flanked by officers. The convoy moved toward the general hospital where they would undergo medical examination before being taken to Kakkanad district jail.
Dileep resurfaced at the house of senior counsel Raman Pillai. There were hugs, tears, and celebrations. By noon, he reached his home in Aluva, where his wife Kavya Madhavan, daughter, and others awaited him with applause, garlands, and fireworks. But even as he was welcomed like a returning hero, uneasy questions were being asked outside the court. “Will he get back the family audience he once had?” wondered a man watching the incidents from a distance. “I’m not sure. Let’s see.”
For all the noise, all the chanting and camera flashes, one truth lingered: The court had spoken, but the debate over justice had just begun.