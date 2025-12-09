2017 Kerala actor abduction case: SHO who first recorded ordeal still rankled by it

KOCHI: Living the retirement life of a former police officer and helping out at her family’s tiny spice unit in Aluva, P K Radhamani couldn’t find comfort in the fragrance enveloping her. She was unsettled, awaiting the much-anticipated verdict in the 2017 case.

It was her pen that first brought the incident to light—she was the one who recorded the victim’s statement, and the first person to hear what would be repeated in the halls of the legal system.

Radhamani had just taken charge as station house officer (SHO) at Infopark police station, after serving in the Women’s Cell. It was around midnight that she received a call from then Kochi commissioner M P Dinesh. It comprised a simple instruction: “There is an important case. You must come immediately.” She had no idea that she was being sent to actor-director Lal’s residence.

As they entered the approach road to Lal’s house in Padamugal, Kakkanad, she noticed several other vehicles moving to and from the premises. She encountered P Rajeeve (now a minister), who told her, “You should proceed to Lal’s house.” At the residence, the commissioner instructed Radhamani to record the statement of the survivor, who was inside.

“When I entered the room, I saw her in an extremely distressed state. So, instead of immediately beginning the procedure, I spent some time consoling her. I waited for her to regain composure. What I heard that night was something no woman should ever have to experience. I was deeply shaken,” she said.