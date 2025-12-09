A flashback to Kochi’s first ‘thriller’ corporation election

“The Left front workers were ready with crackers to celebrate the win. There was huge excitement, considering that it was the first corporation election ever. But things flipped in a matter of hours,” says former mayor and historian K J Sohan.



“A single cross-vote pushed the mayoral contest into a tie. The final tally stood at 12–12. Hence, the election of Kochi’s first mayor came down to chance.”



The draw of lots sealed the result, and Kochunni Master became the first mayor of Kochi.

The idea of merging Kochi’s fragmented local bodies had been discussed throughout the early 1960s. It was the Mattancherry municipal council that first passed a resolution in 1960 recommending a unified civic administration.



The Kerala Assembly later endorsed the proposal, and by July 1967, the plan for a consolidated corporation received formal approval.



The new civic body combined the municipalities of Ernakulam, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, together with the panchayats of Palluruthy, Edappally, Vennala and Vyttila. The newly created urban entity spanned roughly 83.5sq.km, bringing together neighbourhoods with distinct histories and identities under a single administrative structure for the first time.



“It was a challenging time for the newly elected leaders, as they had to concentrate on the budgeting and integration of the wards that had been formed under a single corporation,” says Sohan.



While the first council was elected for a five-year term, elections were postponed, and the council continued for over a decade. The second election to the corporation was held only in 1979. It would take another decade for true democratic reforms.



“The turning point came with the 74th Constitutional Amendment in 1992, which granted municipalities across India a clear constitutional status,” says Sohan.



“Regular elections every five years became mandatory. Provisions for reservation, including one-third representation for women, were introduced.”



As Kochi heads into another municipal election, its civic history stands as a reminder that surprises are nothing new. Will there be any this time?