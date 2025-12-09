Anand Mahindra keeps tryst with Kadamakkudy’s serene beauty

KOCHI: Industrialist Anand Mahindra has fulfilled a personal promise, visiting the idyllic Kadamakkudy islands on the outskirts of Kochi and returning utterly captivated by their rustic beauty. His recent visit, following the Mahindra Group’s M101 annual leadership conference in the city, has put this tranquil destination firmly on the national, and possibly international, tourism map.

Mahindra shared his experience on X, articulating the profound effect the islands had on him. “I lived up to a promise I had made to myself…,” he posted.

His description painted a picture of pristine serenity: “Clean and pristine. Tranquil kayals (backwaters) stretching as far as the eye can see, with small launches chugging gently along their waters. Egrets and black cormorants, preening and drying themselves in the sun. Mesmerising.”

He concluded with a poignant observation: “Some landscapes don’t just impress; they recalibrate you.”

The visit was the culmination of a desire sparked earlier. In July, Mahindra had posted about Kadamakkudy being “often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth”, adding it to his personal “bucket list” for his December business trip to Kochi.

The industrialist’s effusive praise instantly set the social media platform alight. The posts garnered widespread attention, with countless users sharing the news and praising the hidden gem. Capitalising on the moment, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had then quickly extended an official invitation, also via X, stating, “Always welcome to the land of incredible destinations and experiences Anand Ji @anandmahindra.. It will be a privilege for #KeralaTourism to host you at #Kadamakkudy.”

The excitement generated by Mahindra’s spotlight has significantly accelerated plans to improve accessibility to Kadamakkudy, a cluster of 14 tranquil islands. The Kochi Water Metro is actively working to launch its much-anticipated services to the popular tourist destination.