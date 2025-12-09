Bun maska-chai: The viral combo sweeping Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yummy butter spread between a tasty bun, dipped in hot tea – this simple combination has endeared itself to Keralites.

Originally from the Irani cafes of Mumbai, the dish is trending all over Kerala, with food vloggers making it the talk of the town. And the origin of this sudden craze for bun maska in the state could be traced to a couple from Kochi – The Chai Couple – and what they call their ‘single-minded decision’.

When Saran Dileep and Sreelekshmi T S decided to return from abroad and choose and pursue a passion in Kochi, they were unsure about where to start. An avid tea lover, Sreelekshmi felt there should be a place that answers an everyday question: ‘Where can we get good chai?’

That thought grew: ‘What if we add some snacks, but not the usual oily ones?’ Overnight, the duo bought some charts, took a table from their house and borrowed their grandmother’s flask.

The next morning, they were ready in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor, armed with a limited number of buns and some tea.

The Chai Couple Cafe, and the viral bun maska-chai combo, took off. “Instead of beginning a fully-fledged shop, we thought of experimenting, to see if people like what we offer,” said Saran.

Maintaining that the dish is their version of bun maska, he said never in their dreams did the two think it would become a statewide trend. Terming it a result of both word of mouth promotion and support of food vloggers, Saran commented they are happy to see the dish going viral.