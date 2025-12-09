Empowerment program: Sports department to train women and girls in martial arts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking an ambitious move to foster women’s safety and empowerment, the department of sports and youth affairs is all set to roll out a self-defence and empowerment training programme for girls and women, by training them in martial arts including boxing, karate, kalarippayattu and taekwondo.

Officials confirmed that the programme will be inaugurated this month, and the initial procedures will begin soon. The training will be provided in a full-fledged manner to school students from the next academic year, senior officials remarked.

Planning to roll out in multiple phases, the training will initially be provided to the police officers who are trainers of Student Police Cadets (SPC), who will, in turn, train their cadets. Special training will also be given to around 2,000 physical education teachers of schools. These teachers will later look after the training for other students in schools, further plans for which will be decided by the education department later.

The department is also planning to execute this as a continuous programme to provide free training for all women without age bar, with Jimmy George Indoor Stadium as its key centre.