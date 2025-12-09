Entering the final stretch, Nagalassery panchayat candidates make a run for it

PALAKKAD: Election campaign mornings rarely begin with the patter of running shoes. On Saturday, Nagalassery grama panchayat in Palakkad district woke up not to blaring announcements, but to the sight of candidates pacing through Koottanad -- an uplifting spectacle in the thick of an election.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, a vibrant community of runners from Peringode under the Thrithala constituency -- who go by the name Runners Peringode -- brought together candidates from across the political spectrum for a unique fitness-driven campaign moment. Of the 61 contenders for the December 11 election, a remarkable 46 turned up, tying up their laces and leaving their political differences behind, at least for the morning.

The run, organised as a 'promo event' ahead of the inaugural Peringode Heritage Marathon, scheduled for January 25, quickly turned into one of the most refreshing campaign visuals of this election season. Party workers, fitness enthusiasts, and early risers lined the route, watching with curiosity and applause as rivals ran shoulder to shoulder.

For the organisers, the message was simple yet powerful: A healthier community begins with healthier leaders. "Candidates spend their days on the move, meeting people and navigating the pressures of the campaign. This run is a reminder that physical and mental well-being matter -- and not just for those in public life," said M P Mani, president of Runners Peringode.