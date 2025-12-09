Entering the final stretch, Nagalassery panchayat candidates make a run for it

PALAKKAD: Election campaign mornings rarely begin with the patter of running shoes. On Saturday, Nagalassery grama panchayat in Palakkad district woke up not to blaring announcements, but to the sight of candidates pacing through Koottanad -- an uplifting spectacle in the thick of an election.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, a vibrant community of runners from Peringode under the Thrithala constituency -- who go by the name Runners Peringode -- brought together candidates from across the political spectrum for a unique fitness-driven campaign moment. Of the 61 contenders for the December 11 election, a remarkable 46 turned up, tying up their laces and leaving their political differences behind, at least for the morning.
The run, organised as a 'promo event' ahead of the inaugural Peringode Heritage Marathon, scheduled for January 25, quickly turned into one of the most refreshing campaign visuals of this election season. Party workers, fitness enthusiasts, and early risers lined the route, watching with curiosity and applause as rivals ran shoulder to shoulder.
For the organisers, the message was simple yet powerful: A healthier community begins with healthier leaders. "Candidates spend their days on the move, meeting people and navigating the pressures of the campaign. This run is a reminder that physical and mental well-being matter -- and not just for those in public life," said M P Mani, president of Runners Peringode.
Over a hundred people participated in the 'Run With Candidates' event, flagged off by senior civil police officer (CPO) Dharmesh of Chalissery station. The run started from New Bazar bus stop and wound its way to Koottanad bus stand, transforming the route into a lively corridor of camaraderie and good humour.
Contestants jogged together, shared light moments, and offered friendly encouragement -- a stark contrast to the tensions that often accompany the final days of an election. It became, in many ways, their symbolic "final lap'' before polling day.
Candidates used the opportunity to connect informally with morning walkers, wave to shopkeepers opening for the day, and make their last-minute appeal with a smile instead of a slogan.
From 67-year-old Aryan Master, the CPM candidate in Vadakke Vavanoor (ward 3), to 24-year-old Farhath C P, the Congress candidate for Valaramkunnu (ward 11), the participants were of all ages, backgrounds, and political journeys -- united for a common cause.
Running, according to experts, boosts heart health, reduces stress, sharpens focus, and builds community connections. These are qualities the organisers hope will inspire not just candidates, but the governance they aspire to lead.
As Nagalassery approaches polling day, Saturday's run has set a new benchmark for what healthy competition must look like. It proved that here, the race for leadership can also be a race towards fitness, friendship, and a more spirited civic life.