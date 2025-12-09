Kerala votes in first election without V S Achuthanandan’s presence

ALAPPUZHA: For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a poll is being held without the presence of veteran Communist leader and former chief minister V S Achuthanandan. His wife Vasumathi and son V A Arun Kumar cast their votes at the Buds School polling station in Punnapra South, Alappuzha.

In the 2020 local body elections, Achuthanandan could not cast his vote as he was bedridden following a stroke and was under treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Before heading to the polling booth, Vasumathi, Arun Kumar and his wife paid homage at Achuthanandan’s memorial at Valiyachudukad, where he was cremated in July this year.

Arun Kumar told the media that his mother’s health was also not good, but she was determined to cast her vote. “So, we arrived at the Velikkakathu house on Monday evening. Many relatives and neighbours visited and exchanged pleasantries with the family,” he said.

He also recalled that during every election, his father would arrive a day ahead of polling and spend time with relatives and neighbours at the Velikkakathu house. “This is the first election without him,” Arun Kumar added.