Kollam local body elections kick off with 15.65% turnout

KOLLAM: Polling for the local body elections commenced in the district on Monday, with a turnout of 15.65% recorded by 10 am, according to data released by the Election Commission. Officials noted that voting picked up steadily during the early hours, with more voters arriving after 9 am.
Kollam Corporation reported a relatively lower turnout of 12.49%, while municipal areas recorded moderate participation. Among the municipalities, Paravur registered the highest turnout at 15.66%, followed closely by Kottarakkara with 15.62%. Punalur reported the lowest turnout among municipalities, with only 14% of voters casting their ballots by 10 am. The district panchayat recorded a turnout of 15.65%.
Other blocks such as Sasthamkotta (15.85%), Anchal (15.62%), Chittumala (15.37%), and Chavara (14.99%) also reported moderate participation.
Voter participation was higher in rural pockets, particularly in block panchayat segments. Chadayamangalam topped the list with a 17% turnout, followed by Ochira at 16.77%, Ithikkara at 16.6%, and Kottarakkara block at 16.3%, reflecting strong engagement outside urban areas.