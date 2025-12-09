Kollam local body elections kick off with 15.65% turnout

KOLLAM: Polling for the local body elections commenced in the district on Monday, with a turnout of 15.65% recorded by 10 am, according to data released by the Election Commission. Officials noted that voting picked up steadily during the early hours, with more voters arriving after 9 am.

Kollam Corporation reported a relatively lower turnout of 12.49%, while municipal areas recorded moderate participation. Among the municipalities, Paravur registered the highest turnout at 15.66%, followed closely by Kottarakkara with 15.62%. Punalur reported the lowest turnout among municipalities, with only 14% of voters casting their ballots by 10 am. The district panchayat recorded a turnout of 15.65%.