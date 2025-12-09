The larger-than-life arc of actor Dileep

KOCHI: The fate of actor Dileep — acquitted in the actor assault case after an exhausting over five-year trial — has turned out to be nothing short of an anti-climax, especially for someone once accused of conspiring in the brutal assault of a fellow actor.

From a scrawny mimicry artist to an actor, and eventually a producer, distributor, and theatre owner, Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan alias Dileep’s ascent to stardom — and his later slide into notoriety, before being cleared of all charges — extends far beyond the contours of a film script. Until the assault case erupted, Dileep was among the most influential power centres in the Malayalam film industry, commanding clout that extended across production floors, distribution networks, and exhibition circuits.

Dileep entered cinema through the back door of Kochi’s mimicry troupes in the early 1990s.

A friend who knew Dileep since his college days recalled, “He was very ambitious from the very beginning and had an insatiable hunger for stardom. He started as an assistant director before he took to acting as a career. He had the gift of the gab, which made him desirable in social circles... He climbed his way up through a network of fellow comic artists and friends.”

Dileep came from an impoverished family and money was always a major factor. His marriage to actor Manju Warrier in 1998 was a surprise to many, he added. By the early 2000s, that charm had crystallised into a distinct on-screen persona. Films like Punjabi House, C.I.D Moosa, Meesha Madhavan and Kalyanaraman turned him into a bankable star. But Dileep’s ascent was not limited to acting alone.

As his stardom grew, he ventured into production, and into distribution, controlling significant circuits in central Kerala. His investments in theatre chains further cemented his presence.