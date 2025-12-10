30 injured as buses collide on Pampa-Nilakkal Road

PATHANAMTHITTA: As many as 30 people, including Ayyappa devotees and others, were injured when two KSRTC buses collided near the Chakkupalam curve on the Pampa-Nilakkal route on Tuesday. Traffic along the busy pilgrim corridor remained disrupted for over an hour in the afternoon following the accident.

Fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot immediately, removed the damaged buses, and shifted the injured to hospitals, including Kottayam Medical College. A 10-year-old girl, Mangalam, sustained serious head injuries. Drivers of both buses suffered major injuries.

According to fire and rescue service officials, the crash occurred near the Pampa Forest Station.

Preliminary reports confirmed that around 30 passengers were injured. Most of the lightly injured persons were admitted to hospitals at Nilakkal and Pampa Government Hospitals.