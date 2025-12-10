A growing fascination for old timepieces keeps Kochi's watch repairers ticking

As fast fashion and easy-to-replace gadgets take over our lives, something unexpected is happening inside Kochi’s smallest shop fronts. Repairers say they are now seeing more young faces — teenagers and people in their early twenties — coming in with watches that have stories behind them.

Instead of throwing an old piece away, they want it repaired and given a second life. It’s a small but telling shift back to valuing things that last.

Ambika P R, who runs Nice Watch and Services near Shastri Nagar in Maradu with her husband Ramesh C M, says the shift is unmistakable.

“The younger generation is much into this trend of using and reusing vintage products,” she says.

Students and young professionals often walk in with their parents’ Titan pieces or inherited mechanical watches, wanting them to be brought back to life.