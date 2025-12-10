Actor abduction and sexual assault case: Judgment comes after eight years, justice not yet

KOCHI: In a verdict that has stirred up feelings of disbelief, agony and pain among large sections of people who had rooted for the survivor, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court on Monday acquitted actor Dileep in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, after concluding that the prosecution failed to establish the conspiracy charge against him. Soon after the acquittal, the state government said it would appeal the verdict.

Judge Honey M Varghese held that the evidence presented did not conclusively link Dileep (P Gopalakrishnan), the eighth accused, to the alleged plan to abduct and assault the survivor.

The prosecution had argued that Dileep masterminded and financed the crime as an act of personal vengeance, alleging that the survivor had disclosed to his then-wife, actor Manju Warrier, his relationship with actor Kavya Madhavan, his current spouse. But the court refused to accept the conspiracy theory. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, and later released on bail.

While the conspiracy charge against Dileep fell through, the court found six accused — N S Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh V P, Salim H alias Vadival Salim, and Pradeep — guilty of abducting and sexually assaulting the survivor inside a moving vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. These accused persons, the court held, had direct involvement in the crime. All the six were remanded to judicial custody, with sentencing scheduled for December 12. They have been sent to Viyyur Central Jail.

“Since the offences are grave and serious in nature and perpetrated against a woman, the accused are not entitled to the benevolence of the Probation of Offenders Act. Bail bonds of A1 to A6 are cancelled and they are remanded to custody. They shall be heard on the question of sentence on December 12,” the court stated.