Drift with 'Cloud Dancer': Pantone's Colour of the Year

Pantone’s Colour of the Year is usually a global signal, a preview of what shades people may gravitate toward. But 2026’s pick, a “billowy, balanced white” called ‘Cloud Dancer’, feels unusually intimate.



It arrives at a moment suspended between overstimulation and exhaustion, a shade that feels like a welcoming, clean canvas amid complex times marked by grim, jarring notes.



Yet, choosing white has triggered one of the most polarised reactions Pantone has seen in years. Recent selections carried mood and emotion: ‘Mocha Mousse’ (2025) offered elegance, ‘Peach Fuzz’ (2024) centred tenderness and connection, and Viva Magenta (2023) pulsed with rebellious joy.



This year’s choice belongs to a different lineage — one probably shaped by burnout, minimalism and the craving for sensory relief.

Pantone calls it “a conscious statement of simplification”, a “lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world”.



“The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves,” reads Pantone’s introductory note. “A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”

After years of shades that asked us to feel something, this one simply asks us to pause and breathe.



The reveal, however, split the internet instantly. Reactions swung from “this is just laundry white” to allegations of ‘white supremacy’. This backlash simply mirrors a world more prepared for intensity than for quiet.