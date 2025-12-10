Drift with 'Cloud Dancer': Pantone's Colour of the Year
Pantone’s Colour of the Year is usually a global signal, a preview of what shades people may gravitate toward. But 2026’s pick, a “billowy, balanced white” called ‘Cloud Dancer’, feels unusually intimate.
It arrives at a moment suspended between overstimulation and exhaustion, a shade that feels like a welcoming, clean canvas amid complex times marked by grim, jarring notes.
Yet, choosing white has triggered one of the most polarised reactions Pantone has seen in years. Recent selections carried mood and emotion: ‘Mocha Mousse’ (2025) offered elegance, ‘Peach Fuzz’ (2024) centred tenderness and connection, and Viva Magenta (2023) pulsed with rebellious joy.
This year’s choice belongs to a different lineage — one probably shaped by burnout, minimalism and the craving for sensory relief.
Pantone calls it “a conscious statement of simplification”, a “lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world”.
“The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves,” reads Pantone’s introductory note. “A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”
After years of shades that asked us to feel something, this one simply asks us to pause and breathe.
The reveal, however, split the internet instantly. Reactions swung from “this is just laundry white” to allegations of ‘white supremacy’. This backlash simply mirrors a world more prepared for intensity than for quiet.
From an ‘un-coloured’ perspective, however, it seems the ‘Cloud Dancer’ offers stillness — and stillness isn’t always exciting at first glance.
Actor and designer Poornima Indrajith was, in her own words, “surprised” when she first saw the announcement. Coming off a year that tilted toward maximalism, she feels the shift will test the industry.
“It’s going to be hard on designers,” she says. “The sudden shift might be challenging. The colour has raised too many eyebrows.”
For her, the challenge lies in its quietness. “The colour screams minimalism,” she says. “This means designers will have to work harder to make it compelling through texturing, layering and subtle drama that adds depth without disturbing its restraint.”
Yet, she believes Kerala may be more receptive than most. “In our state,” Poornima adds, “shades of white have always been our traditional colour, and hence we are less resistant, I feel.”
However, thoughtful construction will be needed. “It surely needs extensive homework on surface and texture details, especially for people who prefer maximalism,” Poornima notes.
Even so, she sees an advantage: Indian wardrobes, unlike Western ones, rarely confine themselves to a single trendy colour. “We Indians are quite conditioned to colours. Our wardrobe is blessed with not having to stick to any particular shade even if that’s the colour trend — and that’s a saving grace for designers,” she smiles.
Stylist and creator Veena Surendran reads the Pantone pick as “a reset point — the colour you reach for when the mind craves clarity in stillness”.
To her, Cloud Dancer isn’t a flat white but “a diffused softness that behaves almost like a filter on the skin”, emotionally minimal rather than clinical.
Its versatility lies in how it brightens soft warm complexions, balances muted undertones and even suits high-contrast features.
That adaptability makes it “not loud innovation, but quiet evolution”. It also leans naturally gender-neutral, opening space for “structured co-ords for men, fluid drapes for women, and minimalist unisex silhouettes where form and texture do the talking”.
In India, Veena believes, the shade is far more intuitive than its online reputation suggests. “Our climate has always favoured breathable whites,” she notes. “And this softer tone lifts the complexion rather than washing it out, especially against warm-neutral undertones common across the country.”
To keep it compelling, Veena says she would opt for texture over contrast — recommending combinations like linen with raw silk, matte cotton with organza, tone-on-tone embroidery.
“In Kerala, it feels both familiar and updated: traditional handlooms and kasavu already live in this palette, but this softer white sheds the heavier yellow undertone, bringing a contemporary, editorial clarity,” says Veena.
Going beyond fashion
Artist Shalini Menon sees the ‘Cloud Dancer’ as “a blank canvas” that invites exploration. The shade, she says, “opens up a lot of opportunities and possibilities” because it complements rather than competes with other colours.
In a world crowded with stimuli, she values how the shade offers balance: “There is a bombardment of colours… this neutral shade does not influence you, but you can influence it.”
Shalini, too, finds it culturally familiar — visible in Kerala’s saris, mundu and pottery — and emotionally uplifting, a tone that “takes away from the darkness” and brings calm, much like the highlights an artist uses to create relief in a painting.
Poet and academic Syam Sudhakar approaches it philosophically. “The name sounds soothing and peaceful. I believe the hue was always here among us, long before Pantone declared it,” he says.
Syam reflects on how meaning shifts for colour. “Red may symbolise danger to some, whereas a red rose symbolises love. I would stress this shade carries no racial reading. White is not a white man’s colour.”
In his view, its role is simple and almost meditative: a presence that can “restore peace, even if briefly”.
Nithya Mariam John, a poet and assistant professor of English, has a different take. “The very concept of assigning one particular colour to express a fresh start may also be homogenising,” she says.
“Can one shade be considered an umbrella colour that paints millions of feelings about serenity, clarity, mindfulness and close reflection, all across the globe? White or not VIBGYOR, let us start afresh. That’s the bottomline.”
Inside homes, colour certainly takes on yet another function. Designer Midhun Babu finds serenity in the cosiness the Cloud Dancer offers. “It has a soft, airy warmth that diffuses light gently,” he says, noting that unlike harsher whites, it stays stable in Indian lighting.
Interior designer Ebin Francis calls it “a timeless colour that goes with most of the other elements”, especially in Kerala homes where it pairs seamlessly with both traditional and contemporary palettes.
“It never overpowers a room. Textures and layering can elevate it easily — ultimately delivering what they see as a feeling of calm and comfort,” he says.
What ties these perspectives together is the shade’s ability to step back rather than stand out. Instead of demanding attention, it creates room — for interpretation, for texture, for quiet.
And across fashion, art, design and culture, most voices converge on one idea: its power lies in what it allows rather than what it imposes. Maybe that’s the quiet shift the world needs at this point.
Why soft white feels calming?
Soft whites reduce visual noise, helping the brain process environments with less effort.
Environmental psychology links low-saturation neutrals to lower sensory load and a steadier emotional state.
Even light reflection in warm whites supports cognitive ease and reduces eye strain.
Neutrals function as emotionally non-directive shades, letting surrounding colours and textures set the mood.
In fashion and interiors, muted whites act as balance tones, anchoring palettes without drawing attention.
What’s the controversy?
The ‘Cloud Dancer’ has stirred up the internet for the wrong reasons. Some believe the choice is politically loaded, given global conversations around far-right white nationalism. A viral comment slammed it, calling the choice “painfully tone-deaf” during a time “when white supremacy is resurfacing loudly in national leadership and policy”.
Some accused Pantone of “whitewashing” global colour culture by choosing a neutral white. Pantone has issued a clarification, stressing that Cloud Dancer is all about “relaxation, reflection, and creativity”. It explains that the colour was chosen “for its emotional and creative resonance”, while emphasising that the institute “does not assign political narratives to colour”.