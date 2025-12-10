Kerala local body elections: Big promises, bigger dreams

KOCHI: kerala’s local body elections have traditionally centered on the basics — roads, drains, streetlights and waste management. But this time, the three major fronts – the CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA — have released manifestos that read less like routine civic checklists and more like ambitious blueprints for parallel futures.

If polls were a contest for imagining the most expansive version of Kerala’s cities, this election would easily qualify as the masterclass in political imagination.

The full-fledged, multi-page poll documents for corporations and districts in particular carry a flood of promises – some practical, some aspirational and some that wander into the territory of wishful planning.

Growing public expectation

Micro-level manifestos in local body elections mark a significant shift in Kerala’s political culture. While many promises may be aspirational or beyond the immediate powers of local governments, the trend itself signals a growing public expectation for accountability and decentralised decision-making. Detailed ward or city-specific pledges push parties to engage more closely with voters’ everyday concerns and create a record against which their performance can later be measured.

In an increasingly urbanised and globally aware electorate, such granular manifestos encourage healthier debates on governance and, over time, can strengthen the relevance and responsiveness of local bodies — even if the feasibility of the promises remains uneven.

“I’m happy,” said D Dhanuraj, founder-chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). Praising the sudden surge in detailed manifestos, he said, “This will help prompt more discussion on decentralised government, and the public will demand such things.” He also believes that global political trends and high-profile campaigns elsewhere may be influencing Kerala’s political tone.