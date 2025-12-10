Kerala local body polls: Missing UDF candidate traced by Chokli police

KANNUR: Chokli police have located Aruva T P, 29, the Muslim League candidate from Kanhirathin Keezhil, the 9th ward of Chokli panchayat, after her mother filed a complaint that she was missing. Aruva had gone missing from her house in Olavilam on December 6, just days before the local body elections. It later emerged that she had eloped with a resident of Chokli. She was produced before the magistrate.

Following her mother’s complaint, the police registered a missing case under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act. She was found on December 9 during an investigation conducted by the Chokli police.

A police officer said, “We located Aruva at the house of the man she had gone with, in Chokli. It is learnt that he is a BJP supporter, though we cannot confirm that yet.”

The incident has thrown the entire ward into uncertainty, especially among UDF supporters who were caught completely off-guard. Adding to the drama was the fact that Chokli panchayat has long been a CPM stronghold, making the development even more striking.