Kerala local body polls: On D-Day, party veterans steal the show

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conventional politicking and canvassing have largely given way to tech-driven exercises, mostly carried out by youths. However, one thing has largely remained unchanged. On the D-day, it is the senior party workers who turn out to be the most indispensable players.
With their decades-long experience and grassroots connections, they scan through the voters list, mark each votes polled, and check if any of the names that they deem as sure votes are yet to be polled. If that’s the case, those voters are immediately contacted and arrangements are made to ferry them to the polling station, if required.
Without veterans, the election day activities can hardly be proceeded with meaningfully. The decades of experience gained from the political crucible empower the oldies to asses which are their votes and which are not. And who they should transport to the polling booth and whose failure to turn up should make them happy.
At the Congress booth, near Perumala LPS, that falls in Pullampara panchayat under Vamanapuram assembly constituency, H Shajahan is busy marking in the voters list, using a red pen, the names of those who have exercised their franchise. This is to find out those still to vote. A man in his fifties, Shajahan knows Nagarukuzhy ward like the back of his hand. Then, using another colour, he marks the names that he feels are party votes and are yet to be polled.
“It’s 11am, and before 4pm, we need to ensure that our votes are polled,” Shajahan said.
The question arises: How is it possible to assess who are party voters and who aren’t? “It’s because of the long experience in local politics that we are able to gauge votes.
I have around 40 years of experience in politics and around 30 years in poll management. Only seasoned people can do this job,” he said.
A little further, K Tulaseedharan Nair is busy doing similar work with the voters list, in the CPM dugout. The 63-year-old is the agent of the LDF candidate in the ward and is awaiting a paper that’s due from the polling station. “Every hour, our agent inside the polling station sends us the serial number of the votes cast. In our dugout, we mark these numbers on the voters list and check how many of our votes have been polled. Veteran party workers know the political inclination of the voters. This is partly done by observation and feedback from people who they meet regularly. In around 90% of the cases, our assumption turns true,” he said.
Poll managers, as they can easily be called, vouch that the role of the veteran local politician can never be replaced by any technology. “Even AI is no match for them in this context. They know each family and individual. In some families, members vote en-bloc for a party, while in some, there is a vote split. So, you cannot guarantee full votes even from a party family. That’s when the personal rapport and networking of the local veterans come into play. They can differentiate between votes in a single family, and generally, it turns to be precise,” Shajahan said.
Tulaseedharan, however, said around 5% voters never telegraph their political inclination and hence their votes cannot be deemed as for or against a particular party. Similar is the case with new voters, Shajahan said. As the action ends at dusk, the poll managers ‘count their votes’ and predict the outcome.
“The prediction is around 90% accurate,” Tulaseedharan averred.