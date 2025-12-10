Kerala local body polls: On D-Day, party veterans steal the show

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conventional politicking and canvassing have largely given way to tech-driven exercises, mostly carried out by youths. However, one thing has largely remained unchanged. On the D-day, it is the senior party workers who turn out to be the most indispensable players.

With their decades-long experience and grassroots connections, they scan through the voters list, mark each votes polled, and check if any of the names that they deem as sure votes are yet to be polled. If that’s the case, those voters are immediately contacted and arrangements are made to ferry them to the polling station, if required.

Without veterans, the election day activities can hardly be proceeded with meaningfully. The decades of experience gained from the political crucible empower the oldies to asses which are their votes and which are not. And who they should transport to the polling booth and whose failure to turn up should make them happy.

At the Congress booth, near Perumala LPS, that falls in Pullampara panchayat under Vamanapuram assembly constituency, H Shajahan is busy marking in the voters list, using a red pen, the names of those who have exercised their franchise. This is to find out those still to vote. A man in his fifties, Shajahan knows Nagarukuzhy ward like the back of his hand. Then, using another colour, he marks the names that he feels are party votes and are yet to be polled.

“It’s 11am, and before 4pm, we need to ensure that our votes are polled,” Shajahan said.

The question arises: How is it possible to assess who are party voters and who aren’t? “It’s because of the long experience in local politics that we are able to gauge votes.