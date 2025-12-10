Statement of woman to be recorded in harassment complaint against noted film-maker P T Kunju Muhammed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police will record the statement of the woman, who had filed a complaint against noted film-maker and two-time MLA P T Kunju Muhammed accusing him of sexual harassment. The police had on Monday registered a case against the director, who was the chairman of the committee to select films for the Malayalam Cinema Today section of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), for sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman, which are non-bailable offences.

On account of local body polls, the police did not take any steps on the complaint on Tuesday. Police sources said they will contact the complainant and record her statements.

The place where the incident occurred- which is a city-based hotel- will be inspected to prepare a mahazar. Following that, the accused will be issued a notice for appearing before the investigators.

The complainant is a woman working in the film industry. According to the victim, the incident occurred at a city hotel a month ago during the screening to select films for the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Kunju Muhammed was part of the committee to select films for the Malayalam Cinema Today section of the festival. Both Muhammed and the victim were staying at the hotel.

The accused allegedly invited the woman to his room and misbehaved with her. The woman strongly resisted and left the room. Muhammed was elected to the Kerala Assembly twice as a Left-backed independent candidate.