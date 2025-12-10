UDF upset over Adoor Prakash’s open support for Dileep in actor assault case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major constituents in the Opposition UDF want the Congress leadership to restrict UDF convener Adoor Prakash, whom they feel, has been getting the front into back-to-back crises. The latest in the series was his open support for actor Dileep in the actor assault case on the poll day morning.

Hours after the first phase voting for local body election began in the state, opposition UDF received a body blow with Adoor Prakash voicing his support for actor Dileep in the actor assault case. Speaking to the media in Pathanamthitta after casting his vote, Prakash said Dileep got justice with his acquittal in the case. He added that being a close acquaintance of Dileep, he felt personally happy. He criticised the government for its move to go in for an appeal.

As the statement, which is in stark contradiction to the party position, invited heavy backlash from within the Congress and the UDF, the High Command quickly intervened for damage control and directed Prakash to amend his stance.

Under fire, the senior leader made a U-turn later in the day, saying his words were misinterpreted and that justice was not served to the survivor. However, by then, the polling-day damage had already been done. A slew of Congress leaders were quick to distance themselves from Prakash, while senior Left leaders condemned the remark.

The major goof-up triggered strong resentment from within both the UDF and the Congress. The Congress High Command was visibly upset with the remark and quickly intervened.

AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and KPCC president Sunny Joseph spoke to Adoor Prakash, following which the latter issued a clarification. “The party position is very clear. As the KPCC president clearly explained, we do not support the verdict. Senior leaders like Leader of Opposition (V D Satheesan) and Muraleedharan too have clearly stated the party line,” Deepa Dasmunshi told TNIE.