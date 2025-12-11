206 films from 82 countries to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over 206 films from 82 countries ready to be screened across 26 categories, the Capital city is all set to welcome cinema lovers from across the world from Friday for the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako will be presented the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Five of his films, including the Oscar-nominated Timbuktu and Golden Bear-nominated Black Tea, will be screened under the category ‘The Global Griot: Sissako’s Cinematic Journey’ as part of the festival.

Annemarie Jacir’s Palestine 36, which talks about the resilience of the Palestinian people, will be the opening film of the festival. Set against the backdrop of the 1936 Palestine revolt, the film had earlier won the award for Best Film at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Reflecting the struggles of the Palestinian people, three films will be screened in the Palestine package, including Cherien Dabis’s All That’s Left of You, Shai Carmeli-Pollak’s The Sea, and Arab Nasser-Tarzan Nasser’s Once Upon A Time in Gaza.

Attracting the fans of acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, the 4K restored version of his fan favourite film Pulp Fiction will also be screened in the festival. Three films of noted Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine, including Cairo Station, Alexandria Again and Forever, and The Other, will be screened in the ‘Retrospective’ category.

In the ‘Contemporary Filmmaker in Focus’ category, three films of Indian parallel cinema’s stalwart Saeed Mirza and five films of Indonesian new wave filmmaker Garin Nugroho will be screened. 57 films will be screened in the World Cinema category, including queer films The Little Trouble Girls, Enzo, Mirrors Number 3,

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo. Selected films of previous Lifetime Achievement Award winners, and those which have earlier won the Golden Crow Pheasant (Suvarna Chakoram), will also be shown as part of the festival.