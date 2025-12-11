At three per cent decline, Phase I turnout in Kerala sinks below pandemic-year levels

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voter turnout has been slipping across successive local body elections in Kerala and the first phase of polling in the state’s southern districts has reinforced the trend.

All seven districts posted a uniform 3% dip, offering a clear preview of the statewide trend. Notably, voter participation figure in these districts have dipped to levels lower than those recorded in 2020, a year marked by the Covid crisis.

Pathanamthitta, known for its large NRI population and chronically low turnout, stayed true to pattern once again. It posted the lowest voter participation in Phase I at 66.78%, extending a trend it has held across multiple election cycles.

The district also posts low turnout in assembly and Lok Sabha elections, largely because a significant share of its electorate lives overseas. Thiruvananthapuram registered the second lowest turnout that slipped to 67.47% from 70.02% in 2020.

The decline was sharper when compared to the turnout of 71.9% recorded in 2015. Even more concerning was the voter participation in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which fell to 58.29%, down from 59.96% in 2020 and 62.90% in 2015.

Ernakulam, despite its largely urban profile, posted the highest turnout among the seven districts at 74.57%.

However, there was also a nearly 3% dip compared to the previous election. Notably, Kochi corporation was the only major civic body to better its previous performance, inching up from 62.04% to 62.44%. Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts also saw voter turnout fall by around 3%.