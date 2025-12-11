At three per cent decline, Phase I turnout in Kerala sinks below pandemic-year levels

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voter turnout has been slipping across successive local body elections in Kerala and the first phase of polling in the state’s southern districts has reinforced the trend.
All seven districts posted a uniform 3% dip, offering a clear preview of the statewide trend. Notably, voter participation figure in these districts have dipped to levels lower than those recorded in 2020, a year marked by the Covid crisis.
Pathanamthitta, known for its large NRI population and chronically low turnout, stayed true to pattern once again. It posted the lowest voter participation in Phase I at 66.78%, extending a trend it has held across multiple election cycles.
The district also posts low turnout in assembly and Lok Sabha elections, largely because a significant share of its electorate lives overseas. Thiruvananthapuram registered the second lowest turnout that slipped to 67.47% from 70.02% in 2020.
The decline was sharper when compared to the turnout of 71.9% recorded in 2015. Even more concerning was the voter participation in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which fell to 58.29%, down from 59.96% in 2020 and 62.90% in 2015.
Ernakulam, despite its largely urban profile, posted the highest turnout among the seven districts at 74.57%.
However, there was also a nearly 3% dip compared to the previous election. Notably, Kochi corporation was the only major civic body to better its previous performance, inching up from 62.04% to 62.44%. Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts also saw voter turnout fall by around 3%.
State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said a clear statewide polling picture would emerge only after the northern districts also vote, on Thursday.
“Voter turnout in northern districts have traditionally been on the higher side compared to the south. So, when the final figures emerge, we may be able to analyse the overall trend,” Shajahan told TNIE.
Meanwhile, experts cite a mix of factors behind the trend. According to K M Sajad Ibrahim, psephologist and professor of political science at Kerala University, increasing voter apathy could be one of the prime factors for the dwindling turnout.
“Local body polls simply don’t command the same seriousness among urban voters as state or national elections. Add to that the confusion over a separate civic voters list. Many find out too late that they’ve been left off the rolls,” he said.
Also, several electors in Phase I complained that party workers were far less active in distributing voter slips compared to previous elections. “Local body elections demand a well-oiled party machinery and committed cadre. We aren’t convinced if all parties bring the same energy to civic polls that they do to larger elections. That lack of drive may be showing up in the turnout as well,” Ibrahim added.