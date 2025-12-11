Contrasting hues colour Kannur’s political canvas

KANNUR: In the popular imagination, Kannur, the home turf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and senior party leaders E P Jayarajan, P K Sreemathi and K K Shailaja, is almost synonymous with the communist party. Here, everything boils down to politics and all discussions invariably progress along party lines.

CPM holds sway in a majority of local bodies in the district; there are even councils where its candidates are elected unopposed. And, this year has been no different. A total of 14 candidates of the party have already sailed through in Anthoor municipality and Malappattam and Kannapuram grama panchayats – without a single vote cast. For its part, the UDF, which declared that things will be different this time, as usual cried foul, blaming the CPM of intimidating its workers from filing nominations.

However, Kannur corporation presents a different picture. The Congress, with the strong backing of the IUML, is a force to reckon with in the urban civic body. The CPM was able to snatch power in 2015 with the support of Congress rebel P K Ragesh and ruled the council for three years before Ragesh returned to the Congress. UDF returned to power in 2020, but to its dismay, Ragesh has floated a new entity and is contesting 12 divisions in the municipality this time round. It remains to be seen whether he can upset the UDF’s calculations.