Contrasting hues colour Kannur’s political canvas

KANNUR: In the popular imagination, Kannur, the home turf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and senior party leaders E P Jayarajan, P K Sreemathi and K K Shailaja, is almost synonymous with the communist party. Here, everything boils down to politics and all discussions invariably progress along party lines.
CPM holds sway in a majority of local bodies in the district; there are even councils where its candidates are elected unopposed. And, this year has been no different. A total of 14 candidates of the party have already sailed through in Anthoor municipality and Malappattam and Kannapuram grama panchayats – without a single vote cast. For its part, the UDF, which declared that things will be different this time, as usual cried foul, blaming the CPM of intimidating its workers from filing nominations.
However, Kannur corporation presents a different picture. The Congress, with the strong backing of the IUML, is a force to reckon with in the urban civic body. The CPM was able to snatch power in 2015 with the support of Congress rebel P K Ragesh and ruled the council for three years before Ragesh returned to the Congress. UDF returned to power in 2020, but to its dismay, Ragesh has floated a new entity and is contesting 12 divisions in the municipality this time round. It remains to be seen whether he can upset the UDF’s calculations.
Pinarayi himself came forward to lead the LDF campaign in the municipality. Addressing a press conference, he said the UDF lacked a plan for development of the city. Presenting a road map for Kannur’s development, he said the LDF has a clear agenda of what should be done.
There was a time when the district gained notoriety for political murders involving CPM and RSS/BJP workers -- which even became grist for national media mills. But the past few years have been marked by a lull in the violence, following the intervention of senior leaders from both sides.
The RSS/BJP leadership had alleged that the CPM’s ‘politics of intolerance’ -- that does permit other parties to function in its stronghold -- was a key reason for the political turbulence. In the 2020 election, the BJP improved its tally in Thalassery (with eight councillors), Iritty (five), and Panur (three) municipalities, and Dharmadam panchayat (three members).
Attracting eyeballs
The district is also playing host to some interesting contests this time. Rebels are giving the IUML sleepless nights in Kannur corporation’s Varam division. Interestingly, Rayeez K V, who is contesting as a rebel, is a teacher at the madrassa controlled by the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, a Sunni body.
Many see his candidature as a reflection of the ongoing rift between the Samastha and the IUML, but Rayeez has clarified that he does not represent the religious body. “I am fighting the election to uphold the sentiments of local IUML workers, who are frustrated by the imposition of a candidate from outside the division,” he said.
Former assistant commissioner of police T K Rathnakumar, who oversaw the case related to the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu, is the LDF candidate in Sreekandapuram municipality. CPM leader and former district panchayat president P P Divya is an accused in the controversial case.
CPM leader Karayi Chandrasekharan, an accused in the murder of NDF worker Fazal, is a candidate in Thalassery municipality. He was elected municipal chairman in 2015 but resigned after he was named in the case, which was investigated by the CBI.
Carry your ID
Voters must present a valid photo ID to cast their vote, the State Election Commission has reminded
Accepted IDs:
■ Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)
■ Voter slip issued by the SEC
■ Passport
■ Driving licence
■ PAN card
■ Aadhaar card
■ SSLC certificate/book with photo
■ Photo-affixed passbook issued by a nationalised bank (issued at least six months before polling)
After-hours voting
Voters who reach the station before the end of the polling at 6pm will be allowed to vote even after closing time
Polling officials will mark all voters still in queue at 6 pm
These voters will be issued signed slips by the presiding officer
The slip will allow them to cast their vote after polling hours