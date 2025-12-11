ED seeks Sabarimala gold theft case documents; hearing adjourned to December 17

KOLLAM: The Kollam Vigilance Court on Tuesday adjourned to December 17 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking certified copies of documents related to the Sabarimala temple gold theft case. The adjournment came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sought more time to file its written objection.

The SIT denied that the delay in filing its objection was deliberate, countering the ED’s allegation that it was attempting to stall proceedings. Both the government and the SIT opposed a parallel investigation, arguing that a second probe was unnecessary until the SIT completed its inquiry. According to submissions before the court, the government also expressed concern that an ED probe could result in the arrest of more senior officials.

ED Special Public Prosecutor M J Santosh told the court that the agency had sought copies of FIRs, remand reports, statements of arrested persons and seized documents. He said that while the ED could independently register a case, it approached the court believing that access to the SIT’s records would enable further action.

In its application, the ED said its intervention was prompted by the invocation of Section 467 of the IPC in the gold theft cases, which brings the matter under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency assured the court that any information obtained would not be shared with the media or used for purposes unrelated to the investigation.