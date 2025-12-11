Governor Rajendra Arlekar-Kerala government tussle on VC goes on, despite SC diktat
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discussions between Governor Rajendra Arlekar and the state government on the selection of permanent vice-chancellors to two state universities ended in a deadlock on Wednesday, paving the way for the Supreme Court’s direct intervention in the appointment process.
It was on the basis of the apex court’s directive to both parties that discussions were initiated to pick VCs for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and the Digital University Kerala (DUK).
The possibility of the process now being handled directly by the Supreme Court has increased after the directive to reach a consensus by December 9 was not complied with. The apex court is scheduled to take up the matter for further hearing on Thursday.
“The Supreme Court had stated that if the two sides are unable to reach a consensus, it would go ahead and carry out the appointments,” said a Lok Bhavan source.
“While the government wants the appointment to go its way, conceding it would create a precedent,” the source added, indicating that the Lok Bhavan wants the apex court to take the final call on the vexed issue.
Efforts by ministers R Bindu and P Rajeeve to convince the governor to concur with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s selection of two academics proved futile. The governor was reportedly of the view that two other academics, who he wants appointed as VCs, were the “most meritorious” ones and there was no question of a rethink.
The governor also reportedly expressed displeasure over the chief minister not holding direct discussions with him on the matter. Arlekar also pointed out that his queries on the credentials of the academics chosen by the chief minister were not provided to him, prompting him to recommend two academics of his choice before the apex court.
Meanwhile, Minister Rajeeve said discussions with the governor would continue. “The Supreme Court had laid down that the chief minister was entitled to recommend the shortlisted names in the order of his preference. However, the government wants the matter to be resolved through consensus,” he added.
VC appointment dispute
As directed by the apex court, two separate search-cum-selection committees had shortlisted vice-chancellor probables for both universities. On the basis of the panels’ reports, the chief minister recommended to the governor that C Sathish Kumar and Saji Gopinath be chosen as the VCs of KTU and DUK, respectively. However, the governor recommended the appointment of Ciza Thomas for KTU and Priya Chandran for DUK. The governor contended that the academics he chose were shortlisted by both search panels, further validating their exemplary merit