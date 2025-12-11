Governor Rajendra Arlekar-Kerala government tussle on VC goes on, despite SC diktat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discussions between Governor Rajendra Arlekar and the state government on the selection of permanent vice-chancellors to two state universities ended in a deadlock on Wednesday, paving the way for the Supreme Court’s direct intervention in the appointment process.

It was on the basis of the apex court’s directive to both parties that discussions were initiated to pick VCs for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and the Digital University Kerala (DUK).

The possibility of the process now being handled directly by the Supreme Court has increased after the directive to reach a consensus by December 9 was not complied with. The apex court is scheduled to take up the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

“The Supreme Court had stated that if the two sides are unable to reach a consensus, it would go ahead and carry out the appointments,” said a Lok Bhavan source.

“While the government wants the appointment to go its way, conceding it would create a precedent,” the source added, indicating that the Lok Bhavan wants the apex court to take the final call on the vexed issue.