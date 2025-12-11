KSRTC looks to be on song with ‘Ganavandi’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From exhaust notes to melodic scores, a group of KSRTC employees are looking to tune themselves up for runaway success.

The 18-strong musical ensemble -- named ‘Ganavandi’ — will debut on Thursday at the Uchakkada Sree Durga Sree Dharmashastha temple, on the outskirts of the capital city.

The musicians were assembled as part of an enterprising move to break the monotony of work and generate additional revenue for the corporation, which continues to struggle with its finances.

The troupe brings together drivers, conductors and mechanics from depots as spread out as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pala, Vaikom, and Edapal -- and their family members.

Selected on the basis of auditions, the well-drilled group’s premiere will be a two-hour programme that will be interspersed with mimicry acts.

The show will open with a classical performance by Neelambari, a Class 5 student and daughter of KSRTC conductor Devadas from Idukki.

“The debut is crucial,” says Hena P N, KSRTC’s chief law officer and cultural coordinator.

“Its success will help us further structure the troupe. We already have a pool of talented employees across zones who have volunteered out of their passion for art, and their skills will be utilised based on programme locations.”

The group has already secured six bookings across the state.